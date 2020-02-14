Fan to fan. Justin Bieber became emotional while discussing his friendship with Billie Eilish in an upcoming interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1.

“[I’ll] let her do her thing and if she ever needs me, I’m gonna be here for her,” the “Intentions” singer, 25, said in a clip from the sit-down discussion as he wiped tears from his eyes. “Just protecting those moments because people take for granted encounters.”

Bieber went on to explain why he feels responsible. “I just wanna protect her, you know?” he noted. “I don’t want her to lose it. I don’t want her to go through anything I went through. I don’t wish that upon anybody. So if she ever needs me, I’m just a call away.”

Eilish, 18, shared the video via Instagram on Friday, February 14, along with photos that prove her allegiance to the Bieber fandom. “Stream changes,” she wrote.

The “Yummy” crooner’s full interview with Beats 1 is set to be released on Saturday, February 15.

After vocalizing her love for Bieber on multiple occasions, the two finally met at Coachella in April 2019. The duo hung out during Ariana Grande’s headlining set, even dancing along to the “Thank U, Next” songstress’ performance with ‘NSync.

Eilish and Bieber ultimately collaborated on a remix of her hit “Bad Guy,” which was released in July 2019. The original version of the song won Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards in January. The California native also took home Album of the Year for When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album.

The “Ocean Eyes” singer raved over her first social media encounter with the Canada native in March 2019 after he followed her on Twitter. “We talked about making some stuff,” she recalled to Billboard at the time. “It was crazy, though. The first thing he DMed me was a screenshot of — I guess he scrolled up and saw a message I had sent in 2014.”

Eilish acknowledged that her previous outreach was a “little bit” embarrassing. “I had only sent one thing even though I had a fan account. I had all that stuff,” she said. “Because I didn’t wanna bother him. I remember not DMing him for months and months and months.”

So, what did her message say? “’Hey, Justin. I just wanted to talk,’” she recounted. “’How are you? Please answer.’”