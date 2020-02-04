A dark place. Justin Bieber admitted he was close to “dying” in his YouTube original documentary series Justin Bieber: Seasons.

“I was young, like everybody in the industry, or in the world, who experiment,” the 25-year-old “Yummy” singer said in the most recent episode “The Dark Season,” referring to drugs as his escape. “But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things, so then you have all these people around me hanging on and wanting stuff from me, knowing I was living this lifestyle that they also wanted to live.”

Bieber revealed during the episode that he smoked weed for the first time when he was 12 or 13 years old.

“That’s when my desire to smoke weed started, and then I started smoking weed for a while,” he said. “And then started getting really dependent on it, and that’s when I realized that I had to stop. I don’t think it’s bad. It’s just that for me, it can be a dependency.”

The musician, who has been open about his struggle with anxiety, later tried drinking lean, a combination of codeine cough syrup and soda. He also admitted to doing Molly, mushrooms and “popping pills.”

Bieber told the cameras that he got sober because he was scared of what was happening to him.

“I decided to stop because I was like, dying,” he explained. “My security were coming into the room at night to check my pulse. People don’t know how serious it got. It was legit crazy scary.”

Last month, the “Sorry” crooner revealed that he has been secretly struggling with his Lyme disease diagnosis.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s–t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he wrote on January 8 via Instagram.

In Seasons, Bieber admitted that he “abused [his] body in the past,” but now he’s focused on his health and marriage to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), who said in the doc that she didn’t hang around him until he decided to get sober.

“Now I’m just in the recovery process,” he explained. “I’m committed to getting better because I know ultimately being the best me is going to help me be the best husband, the best father, the best friend I can possibly be. And for all the fans that want to enjoy the music that I make. I can’t do it if I’m not healthy, and I haven’t been healthy for a long time.”

Justin Bieber: Seasons is available on YouTube Premium.