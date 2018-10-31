He ain’t lyin’! Justin Bieber left a flirtatious comment underneath wife Hailey Baldwin’s photo — and nobody could blame him!

The Drop the Mic host, 21, shared a sexy photo of herself wearing a shimmering silver dress while surrounded by mirrors. The photo, which she posted on Instagram to promote her collaboration with fashion line Pretty Little Thing, garnered the attention of more than 1 million people — but most notably, her husband of nearly two months.

“Holy crap this is hot,” the “Love Yourself” singer, 24, wrote. His sweet comment gained more than 57,000 likes.

The couple — who quietly married on September 13 in a courthouse wedding in New York City — dated on and off between 2015 to 2017. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the two were dating again in June 2018, when they were spotted getting close in Miami. A month later, the Canadian crooner proposed while the pair were on vacation in the Bahamas.

A source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month that Bieber is “totally infatuated” with Baldwin, saying, “He’s made Hailey his priority.”

The feeling appears to be mutual with Baldwin. “He is incredible. He crushes everything. Every song, every feature. It’s crazy to see what he does,” she gushed to Harper’s Bazaar of her husband in October. “I’m always blown away.”

A few hours later after leaving his mark on his wife’s Instagram page, Bieber left a mark on his own, by posting a shot of himself with a brand new buzz cut on his Instagram Story.

