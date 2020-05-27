Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) threatened to take legal action against Dr. Daniel Barrett after the plastic surgeon suggested in a TikTok video that the model had work done on her face.

The couple’s attorneys sent a cease and desist letter to Barrett accusing him of using Hailey’s “name, image and likeness” to “commercially advertise your plastic surgery practice and to spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery,” according to E! News.

The Biebers also accused the Beverly Hills-based medical professional of copyright infringement after he used lyrics from Justin’s 2015 hit “Sorry” to caption his post, “Is it too late now to say sorry.”

In the cease and desist, the attorneys reportedly warned Barrett that he is subject to “statutory damages for each willful infringement.” They also demanded that he issue a public apology and delete the video.

The plastic surgeon responded on Tuesday, May 26, telling E! News, “The purpose of my TikTok account is to increase the transparency of plastic surgery and to educate people about plastic surgery. The purpose of the video was not to disparage Hailey Bieber in any way; the purpose of my video was to share my opinion about the procedures that I believed she may have had done based on photos alone. This is at the request of many of my viewers who follow me for this type of information and for my opinion.”

As of Wednesday, May 27, Barrett’s TikTok post is still up on his page and has more than 390,000 views. In the video, he compares several past and present photos of Hailey, 23, and asks viewers to “pay special attention” to her nose.

“I think it’s physically impossible without getting a little bit of help from someone like myself to go from this picture to that picture. … That doesn’t happen from puberty or growing,” he says before speculating that the Drop the Mic cohost had rhinoplasty, genioplasty and lip fillers, among other cosmetic work.

The news comes days after Hailey publicly shut down plastic surgery accusations, writing in an Instagram comment, “I’ve never touched my face so If you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”