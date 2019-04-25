He’s a Belieber in love not hate! Justin Bieber is choosing kindness following a flood of social media messages he wrote to TV host Morgan Stewart after she bashed his 2019 Coachella performance with Ariana Grande.

“Keeping it positive,” the “Sorry” crooner, 25, tweeted on Thursday, April 25. “Today is a good day.” Bieber later took to his Instagram Stories to encourage those who support him to not respond with negative comments of their own.

“Beliebers, fans people [sic], responding hate with hate just keeps the cycle going,” the “Never Say Never” singer wrote. “Respond with love i know you wanna have my back but I’d rather you ignore it or explain what bullying does to you!”

Stewart, 30, slammed Bieber’s Coachella performance on a recent episode of E!’s Nightly Pop, accusing him of lip-synching, and taking aim at him in other ways. “I did not realize it was gonna be that bad,” she said before pointing out the Canada native’s acne. “He definitely looks like he put an OXY pad on that forehead, but I don’t care. That is f–ked up!”

Bieber responded in a series of Twitter posts on Wednesday, April 24. “Imagine if you spent even half the time you spend laughing at other peoples expense actually building people up and encouraging people how much positivity you could bring. What hurts about this is the fact that you have a platform to make a difference and rather than being positive you belittle people,” he wrote in the first tweet.

“Think about how awesome it felt for me to be on that stage after being away for so long the excitement and joy it gave me doing the thing i love the most,” Bieber continued with a nod to the performance being his first in two years. “I sang to [a] backtrack like most cameos do this is a normal thing, and rather than try and make people feel accepted and loved you find things to pick apart like the world isn’t full of that already.”

Bieber — who has been open about his struggle with mental health issues — added: “We can find something negative to say about anything or anyone. When are we gonna be the kind of people that find joy in adding value to one another and not tearing each other apart.”

The “Thank U, Next” songstress, 25, also took to her personal page to defend Bieber. “We also decided to do this ten minutes before my set started. we had 0 soundcheck, 0 rehearsal,” Grande explained. “U were singing with the back tracking like most cameos do. people are bored. people don’t know how it feels to be under such scrutiny. the world was happy to have u on stage again.”

