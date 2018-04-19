There’s a new Bieber in town! Justin Bieber shared an Instagram photo on Wednesday, April 18, that made his followers do a double take.

The “Cold Water” singer, 24, shared a photoshopped image of his head – with luscious locks! — on Beyoncé‘s body and captioned it: “Y’all need to meet my sister Rachel Bieber.”

In the pic, the “Formation” singer, 36, poses in front of TV screens while flaunting her curves in a skintight black minidress and thigh-high boots, with long, flowing blonde hair, but Bieber’s face replacing hers. The actual photo of the songstress was taken at the NYC screening of her self-titled album Beyoncé at the School of Visual Arts Theater in December 2013.

So far, Bieber’s Instagram post has more than 4.5 million likes, and his famous friends chimed in the comments. Jaden Smith wrote: “She’s bad.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger also quipped: “Bruh set me up! Finally be brothers!”

“I’d slice,” Diplo added.

While Bieber joked about having a new sister in the caption, his only siblings are his little brother Jaxon, 8, and his Jazmyn, 9, who are his father’s children. As previously reported, Jeremy Bieber is also expecting another child with his new wife, Chelsey Rebelo, whom he married in February.

The “Love Yourself” crooner has been quite active on Instagram this past week, sharing photos and videos of himself hanging out with friends, including Post Malone and Bella Thorne, from the first weekend of Coachella, where the Lemonade singer delivered an epic set on Saturday, April 14.

Beyoncé made history as the first black woman ever to headline the festival. Her record-breaking performance became the most viewed livestream in YouTube history, with more than 450,000 views. The 20-time Grammy winner will be taking the stage at the festival again this Saturday, April 21, but YouTube confirmed on Thursday, April 19, that the performance will not be live-streamed this time.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!