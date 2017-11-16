It’s official! Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were spotted kissing at his hockey game in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 15.

The “Friends” singer, 23, skated over to the “Wolves” songstress, 25, at one point during his match. She smiled and placed her hands on his shoulders while leaning over the ice rink’s barrier. She then planted a kiss on his lips. As he resumed his game, she left with her new puppy, Charlie, in her arms.

This marks the first time that Bieber and Gomez have been spotted locking lips since reigniting their on-off romance. Us Weekly exclusively revealed on November 2 that they are officially back together three years after calling it quits for what seemed like the final time. The news came just days after Gomez’s split from The Weeknd, her boyfriend of nearly a year.

“Selena and Justin are back together,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably — it wasn’t dramatic and it wasn’t about Justin. But Selena always had feelings for Justin.”

However, a second source countered that The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) “trusted Selena, but he really didn’t trust Justin.”

Bieber first reached out to his ex-girlfriend in the months following her May kidney transplant. “They have both grown up tremendously and think that this is their time to get back to where they were before, but more in love than ever,” a third insider exclusively told Us. Still, because of their tumultuous history, the source added that Gomez’s “friends want her to be cautious.”

