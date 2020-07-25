Justin Bieber Visits Kanye West at Wyoming Ranch Following Twitter Drama

Team West. Justin Bieber visited Kanye West at the rapper’s Wyoming ranch in the wake of his concerning behavior at his presidential rally and subsequent Twitter sprees.

The Chicago native, 43, shared a photo via Twitter on Friday, July 24, of himself and Bieber, 26, as they sat in a garage and observed a prototype wall.

“DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,” he wrote.

DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus pic.twitter.com/NmR0ZGjm2I — ye (@kanyewest) July 25, 2020

The “Intentions” singer’s visit comes nearly one week after West tearfully admitted during his campaign rally in South Carolina that he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, had considered terminating her first pregnancy. The couple now share four children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

“I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child,” he told the audience on Sunday, July 19. “I almost killed my daughter.”

One day later, West made headlines when he alleged that Kardashian, 39, and his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, were trying to intervene. The “I Love It” rapper also claimed that he has been trying to get divorced from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star for nearly two years.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” the “Runaway” rapper wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

He added, “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform.'”

The “Wash Us in the Blood” rapper later received support from his friends, including Dave Chappelle and Damon Dash, both of whom flew out to see West earlier this week.

A source told Us Weekly that the Grammy winner — who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016 —was evaluated on Monday, July 20, by a doctor “who determined that he did not need immediate hospitalization.”

Despite the drama, Kardashian is still standing by her husband’s side. A second insider told Us on Wednesday, July 22, that the KKW Beauty founder “doesn’t want to divorce Kanye,” whom she married in 2014, although she has been weighing her options.

Later that day, Kardashian publicly supported West in a statement addressing his recent behavior.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”