No fake friends. Producer Damon Dash shared a photo from Wyoming after checking in on pal Kanye West amid his recent social media sprees.

“We good,” the record executive, 49, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, after Us Weekly confirmed that West, 43, was staying at his family’s ranch. In the photo, Dash stood in a circle with the Yeezy designer and three other men outside of a teepee tent.

Fans grew concerned for the Grammy winner after he publicly called out his wife, Kim Kardashian, and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, in a series of since-deleted tweets in the wake of his emotional testimony at his first presidential campaign rally. On Sunday, July 19, West spoke in front of potential supporters in South Carolina, two weeks after announcing that he was joining the race for the White House. During his speech, he tearfully admitted that he and the reality star, 39, “talked about” ending her first pregnancy before they tied the knot in 2014.

One day later, the “Stronger” rapper claimed that the makeup mogul tried to get him “locked up like Mandela.”

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” he wrote in a tweet that was deleted hours later. “I put my life on God that North’s mom would never photograph her doing playboy and that’s on God. I’m at the ranch … come and get me.”

An insider later told Us that Kardashian wasn’t pleased with her husband’s “shocking” behavior. “Kim is deeply upset with Kanye for talking about their personal life and for making matters that are very personal to them and their family public,” the source added on Tuesday, July 21. Another source revealed that the KKW Beauty founder’s family believed West had “crossed a line” with his revelations.

The next day, West’s Twitter spree continued as he alleged that he’d been “trying to get divorced” from Kardashian since she met with rapper Meek Mill to discuss prison reform in November 2018. Us later confirmed that several of the billionaire’s friends had rushed to be by his side during his time of need.

“Kanye’s loved ones are very worried about him at the moment,” a source said, adding that West was recently “evaluated” by a professional who determined that he didn’t need to be hospitalized. “Kanye’s manager, Bu Thiam, and close childhood friends from Chicago Don ‘Don C’ Crawley and John Monopoly flew in to Cody, Wyoming, to be with him. … Those close to Kanye are taking this very seriously — their top priority is to make sure that he’s safe and getting the necessary attention and treatment he needs.”

The Selfish author, for her part, broke her silence on her husband’s behavior on Wednesday, admitting that she sometimes feels “powerless” when trying to help him.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram Story. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

In addition to North, 7, the couple share son Saint, 4, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 14 months.