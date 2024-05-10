Justin Bieber has been emotional and brought to tears during wife Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy.

On May 9, Bieber, 30, posted a string of captionless photos and videos showing off Hailey’s baby bump.

In the first Instagram vid, the couple is seen sharing a kiss, while the second image showed Hailey, 27, in a white lace Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress cradling her belly.

The duo seemed to have celebrated the news with an intimate vow renewal, as they stood before each other with a pastor at the helm.

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline Sorry, Beliebers — there’s only one girl Justin Bieber has eyes for! After facing plenty of ups and downs in their relationship, the heartthrob finally sealed the deal with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and the pair have been going strong ever since. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City […]

Just two weeks before the couple shared the big news, Bieber took to instagram to share an image of himself in tears. Fans were left concerned as to whether he was struggling, as the singer has addressed his battle with depression previously.

He and his wife have also been publicly emotional about their health issues. In March 2022, Hailey was hospitalized with a small blood clot in her brain and a few months after, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome — which left half of his face paralyzed.

However, while the “Peaches” singer did not explain what left him teary, Hailey, who was secretly pregnant at the time, dropped a “like” on the snap and commented, “A pretty crier 🥲.”

Her making light of the post, reassured some fans that the pop star’s tears were not a major cause for concern and as one put it, “Hailey’s just made us know JB’s okay, guys. These are probs happy tears, guys. Justin’s an emotional soul lol.”

Prior to announcing the pregnancy on Thursday, Hailey had addressed that she too shed tears over her hopes of starting a family with Justin. “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad, but I get scared,” she told The Sunday Times in May 2023.

“It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe.”

Hailey also told GQ Hype in 2023 that she wouldn’t make an announcement in the early stages of her pregnancy. “When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know,” she warned.

The pair were first romantically linked in 2015, three years before getting engaged. In September 2018, thay had an intimate courthouse wedding in New York City and renewed their vows the next year in South Carolina. Shortly after they celebrated their fifth anniversary earlier this year, the pair reportedly hit a rough patch.

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Quotes About Having Kids Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had long imagined starting a family before Hailey’s 2024 pregnancy announcement. The pair started dating in 2015, tying the knot three years later. A source later told Us Weekly that Justin and Hailey were planning to have kids “when the time is right.” “Justin has always put family first and […]

“There were growing pains in the beginning, but they’re in a good place now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February.

“Communication is key, and they’ve found that continuing therapy even when everything’s great is useful.”

Hailey has never shied away from talking about the “work” she and Justin put into their relationship.

“I just think life is changing all the time,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in August 2022. “Day to day, week to week, year to year…

“You have to figure out how to deal with this s–t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.’ Like, that’s for real! At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work.”