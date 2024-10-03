Justin Theroux revealed he has a special connection with his dog that doesn’t translate to his other relationships.

“I say that it’s the only relationship for which I encourage codependence, because the relationship has to be codependent,” Theroux, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly at Best Friends Animal Society’s Benefit to Save Them All.

Theroux continued, “They look to you for everything. They need you for virtually everything, to be taken outside to go to the restroom. They need you for food, they need you for medical and for shelter.”

Theroux told Us that he’s been a dog person ever since he was a child. Now, he’s the proud owner of a pit bull named Kuma.

“She was 3 years old when I got her. She was very neglected and in very bad shape, but she really assimilated beautifully,” he said. “She is a very, as you can see, very kind dog, very gentle dog.”

Theroux said it’s “an understatement” that pit bulls get a “bad rap.” He added, “They are one of the most loving and kind breeds. She’s my fifth pit bull, and every single one of them has been incredible.”

Theroux called Kuma a “fantastic traveler” and said he brings her “basically everywhere” — as long as she’s allowed and in locations where “people will tolerate her.”

“I sort of have a rule when I travel where if it’s more than a week, I’d like to bring her,” he explained. “I don’t want to bring her if I’m going to Paris for 24 hours. There’s too much stress in that.”

Theroux, who recently got engaged to Nicole Brydon Bloom, said he’s not ruling out having Kuma be involved in the wedding.

“I don’t know. Who knows?” he said about the idea, while supporting the leading national animal welfare organization working to end the killing of cats and dogs in America’s shelters in 2025.

Theroux popped the question to Bloom while they were attending the 2024 Venice International Film Festival in August. One day before news broke of their engagement, Bloom wore what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring on her left hand at the premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

While reflecting on the engagement the following month, Theroux admitted he was feeling the nerves. “Of course, I was nervous proposing,” Theroux told The Times earlier this month. “It is a question after all, so the answer isn’t guaranteed. But it was wonderful.”

With reporting by Andrew Nodell