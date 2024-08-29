Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom may keep things low-key but their romance has been quite the whirlwind.

Rumors swirled that the pair were first linked in February 2023 and they were first spotted together a few months later. In May 2023, Theroux — ex-husband to Jennifer Aniston, after all — said that it was “more fun” to be in a private relationship than in a highly public and scrutinized one.

“There’s something to, once you’re out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” he told Esquire at the time.

It wasn’t until December 2023 that Theroux and Bloom quietly made things Instagram official. Nicole brought the actor as her plus one to her twin sister Chrissy Brydon Bloom’s wedding. Theroux was featured in a series of snaps from the occasion.

The following year, Theroux and Nicole made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars party in March 2024. Five months later, Theroux proposed to the Gilded Age actress.

Keep scrolling to relive Nicole and Theroux’s relationship timeline:

February 2023

Nicole and Theroux were first linked after they both attended the Next in Fashion Tastemaker event at New York club Zero Bond.

August 2023

After months of romance rumors, the couple were spotted together for the first time packing on the PDA at Altro Paradiso in New York City. Later that evening, they went to Theroux’s co-owned Ray’s Bar on the Lower East Side.

December 2023

Theroux was featured on Nicole’s Instagram feed for the first time in a slideshow from her sister’s wedding.

“Chrissy, you are the world’s most exquisite bride (with the voice of an angel!) Love you and Patrick more than words can possibly describe. Best Christmas yet💍🎄,” Nicole wrote via Instagram.

In one snap, Nicole and Theroux posed for a mirror selfie alongside his dog Kuma and pals Ricky Galliani and Kathryn Foley at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

March 2024

The twosome rocked matching black ensembles during their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

April 2024

Nicole and Theroux attended the FRAME & Amelia Gray dinner at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

August 2024

Theroux brought the actress as his date to the Venice Film Festival, for the premiere of his film Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. During their time in Italy, People reported that Theroux got down on one knee and Nicole was spotted sporting a sparkly accessory, which looked like a diamond engagement ring on her left hand.