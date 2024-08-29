Next step, “I do” — Justin Theroux and actress Nicole Brydon Bloom are engaged.

People reported on Thursday, August 29, that Theroux, 53, got down on one knee in Italy, where he and Bloom, 30, are currently attending the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

One day before news broke of their engagement, the couple stepped out for the premiere of Theroux’s new film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, on Wednesday, August 28. Theroux complemented Bloom’s high-neck white gown in a white suit jacket and button-up top, which he paired with black pants and shoes and a bedazzled brooch.

Bloom rocked her own sparkly accessory, sporting what looked like a diamond engagement ring on her left hand.

The pair first sparked romance rumors in February 2023 and were later spotted kissing while grabbing drinks in New York City in August 2023.

They quietly made their relationship Instagram official in December 2023 as Theroux appeared in a snap from Nicole’s twin sister Chrissy Brydon Bloom’s wedding. “Chrissy, you are the world’s most exquisite bride (with the voice of an angel!)” Nicole captioned the post, which included a mirror selfie she took with Theroux and friends. “Love you and Patrick more than words can possibly describe. Best Christmas yet💍🎄.”

The duo made their red carpet debut earlier this year at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills. Unlike their white Venice Film Festival looks, they each donned all-black outfits for the event in March. Theroux opted for a classic tux while Nicole stunned in an off-the-shoulder gown with a leg slit.

They coordinated once again for a Los Angeles date night in April. Theroux wore a black-and-white striped sweater and black trousers while attending the FRAME & Amelia Gray dinner at Chateau Marmont. Nicole, for her part, looked chic in a white turtleneck, matching white jacket and black leather skirt.

Before their engagement in Italy, Theroux and Nicole soaked up the sun on another fun trip. Theroux shared a rare snap with his now-fiancée via his Instagram Story on August 20, kissing her on the cheek in front of a picturesque body of water.

Theroux was famously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018. Though the exes remain friendly, he’s been candid about the difficulties of dating in the public eye.

“There’s something to, once you’re out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” Theroux said in a May 2023 interview with Esquire. “And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen — I don’t talk about Jen. People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance.”