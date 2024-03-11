Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom used Hollywood’s biggest night to take the next step in their relationship.

The couple made their red carpet debut in matching all-black ensembles at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday, March 10. Theroux, 52, sported a monochromatic look consisting of a chic tux, button-up shirt, black tie and dress shoes. Bloom, 29, complemented the actor’s outfit in an off-the-shoulder dress with a leg slit and strappy heels.

Bloom accessorized her gown with flowy waves and natural glam, as well as diamond drop earrings and a bejeweled bracelet. The duo were all smiles while posing for cameras at the party, which marked their first official event since beginning their romance in the summer of 2023.

Theroux was first spotted kissing and laughing with The Gilded Age actress during a New York City outing in August 2023. The two were seen walking arm-in-arm before heading over to Theroux’s Lower East Side establishment, Ray’s Bar, which he co-owns with fellow actor Nicholas Braun.

Bloom gave fans a glimpse at the pair’s private relationship via Instagram in December 2023 by sharing pics at her twin sister Chrissy Brydon Bloom’s wedding. “Chrissy, you are the world’s most exquisite bride (with the voice of an angel!)” Nicole captioned a slideshow of photos, which featured a mirror selfie she took with Theroux and friends. “Love you and Patrick more than words can possibly describe. Best Christmas yet💍.”

Theroux was previously married to Jennifer Aniston. News broke in February 2018 that the exes had separated after nearly three years of marriage.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” Theroux and Aniston, 55, shared in a statement with Us Weekly. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Despite their split, Theroux and Aniston have remained good friends and have gushed about their platonic relationship over the years. “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” Theroux told Esquire in April 2021. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

In another interview with Esquire last year, Theroux noted that dating in private has been much easier than having his love life in the spotlight. “Having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in a public relationship,” he said while talking about his past with Aniston in May 2023. “Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing. So, it’s a classic no-comment situation for me.”