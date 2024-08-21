Justin Theroux and his girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom, are basking in vacation bliss.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 20, Theroux, 52, uploaded a series of photos from his recent tropical getaway. In one snap, Bloom, 29, joined him while overlooking a body of water.

Theroux wrapped his arms around Bloom in the photo, leaning over to give her a sweet kiss on her cheek. The Gilded Age actress beamed in the moment, in which the couple stood on a roped-off dock looking over the ocean’s horizon.

The pair also coordinated their outfits, with Theroux opting for a white T-shirt and black slacks. Bloom, meanwhile, wore a black vest with white trousers, completing her look with matching stilettos and a delicate tennis bracelet.

Theroux and Bloom have been linked since August 2023 when they were spotted packing on the PDA at Altro Paradiso in New York City. The pair then hit up Theroux’s co-owned Ray’s Bar on the Lower East Side later that evening.

Theroux and Bloom made their official red carpet debut in March at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, but they’ve yet to publicly comment on their relationship. It is Theroux’s first romance since his 2018 divorce from Jennifer Aniston.

“I don’t want to become a hermit. At all. What I’m most thirsty for now is friendship,” Theroux previously told Esquire in an April 2021 profile. “Once that’s up and running, I’ll start thinking about the other stuff. … All the avenues to dating are completely shut.”

He explained, “Sounds a little old-fashioned, but I actually like to get to know someone. That’s the fun of meeting people. Sussing them out and playing … not games, but — it all sounds predatory when I say it. The strategy. The game.”

The nature of Theroux and Bloom’s initial connection is currently unknown, but he always knew what he wanted in a partner from watching his parents.

“Early on, I went into relationships very cautiously,” he told Esquire at the time. “I had to navigate, and still have to navigate, how to have relationships and communicate and be an adult. You meet different kinds of women in your life, who teach you different lessons about what gives you the best chances of success with being satisfied in a relationship. The only relationship where I think codependency should be totally encouraged is with a dog.”

Theroux adopted dog Kuma in 2018.