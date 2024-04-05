Justin Theroux and his girlfriend, Nicole Brydon Bloom, stepped out for a date night in Los Angeles wearing coordinating outfits.

The actor, 52, and Bloom, 29, attended the FRAME & Amelia Gray dinner at Chateau Marmont on Thursday, April 4, in Los Angeles. Theroux wore a black and white striped sweater, black trousers and black boots, while Bloom sported a white roll-neck sweater paired with a matching white jacket, complemented by a black faux leather skirt and black slingback heels.

The twosome were joined by host Gray, 22, along with her sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, and their mom, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, according to People.

Theroux and Bloom were first linked in August 2023 when they were spotted kissing and laughing during a New York City outing. The couple were seen strolling arm-in-arm before visiting Theroux’s Lower East Side establishment, Ray’s Bar, which he co-owns with fellow actor Nicholas Braun.

In December 2023, Bloom gave a rare glimpse of the pair’s relationship while sharing pics from her twin sister Chrissy Brydon Bloom’s wedding.

“Chrissy, you are the world’s most exquisite bride (with the voice of an angel!)” Nicole captioned the Instagram slideshow, which featured a mirror selfie she took with Theroux and friends. “Love you and Patrick more than words can possibly describe. Best Christmas yet💍.”

In March, the couple made their red carpet debut while attending the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills.

Similar to his look at the Chateau Marmont, Theroux opted for a monochromatic outfit. He donned a chic tux, button-up shirt, black tie and dress shoes. Bloom complemented his attire by wearing an archive Donna Karan collection dress with a leg slit and a pair of strappy heels.

Theroux was previously married to Jennifer Aniston. News broke in 2018 that the pair had separated after nearly three years of marriage.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year,” Theroux and Aniston, 55, shared in a statement to Us Weekly. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

The former couple have remained friends over the years and have often gushed about their platonic relationship. “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” Theroux told Esquire in 2021. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”