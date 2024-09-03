Justin Theroux Was Nervous to Propose to Fiancee Nicole Brydon Bloom

Justin Theroux had butterflies in his stomach when popping the question to his fiancée, Nicole Brydon Bloom.

“Of course, I was nervous proposing,” Theroux, 53, shared in an interview with The Times published on Tuesday, September 3. “It is a question after all, so the answer isn’t guaranteed. But it was wonderful.”

News broke on Thursday, August 29, that Theroux proposed to Bloom, 30, while in Italy attending the 2024 Venice Film Festival. One day before their engagement announcement made headlines, Bloom was spotted wearing what looked like a diamond ring while posing for pics with Theroux at the festival premiere of his new movie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

In addition to getting engaged IRL, Theroux will soon get down on one knee in the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel, which hits theaters on Friday, September 6. Described by the outlet as “an arrogant money-grabbing television exec,” Theroux‘s character, Rory, proposes to Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz at the funeral of her father, Charles Deetz (Jeffrey Jones).

Related: Celebrity Engagements of 2024: Which Stars Got Engaged This Year Many stars are taking their relationships to the next level in 2024 by getting engaged. Less than one month after Bachelor in Paradise season 9 alum Brayden Bowers revealed that he was dating fellow Bachelor Nation personality Christina Mandrell, he proposed. “I just knew that there was something special, and there was something different, and […]

“I think we’ve all met people like Rory,” Theroux said of his character. “They think they are good at masking their unctuousness but they come across as exactly who they are. The fun of characters like that is that no one thinks they’re that character.”

Theroux and Bloom seemingly drew inspiration from Betelgeuse’s (Michael Keaton) iconic black-and-white suit for their Venice Film Festival ensembles late last month. Bloom sported a simple and chic white high-neck gown, which she paired with her apparent engagement ring and other diamond jewels.

Theroux, for his part, complemented her gown with a white tux jacket and dress shirt, black trousers and shoes and a bejeweled brooch.

The duo donned the same color scheme at the movie’s London premiere on Thursday, with Bloom once again rocking a white dress and Theroux wearing a black suit.

The pair sparked dating rumors in February 2023 and were spotted kissing during a New York City date night that August. Nicole quietly made their relationship Instagram official by including a mirror selfie she snapped with Theroux in pics she posted from her sister Chrissy Brydon Bloom’s wedding in December 2024.

They went on to make their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March while twinning in all-black ensembles. While Theroux wore a classic suit, Nicole showed some leg in an off-the-shoulder dress with a skirt slit.

Related: Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom's Relationship Timeline Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom may keep things low-key but their romance has been quite the whirlwind. Rumors swirled that the pair were first linked in February 2023 and they were first spotted together a few months later. In May 2023, Theroux — ex-husband to Jennifer Aniston, after all — said that […]

Before finding love with Nicole, Theroux was famously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2015 to 2018. “She is still very dear to me so, of course, yeah, I feel protective,” he told The Times on Tuesday, confirming that they are still close with one another.

Theroux previously told Esquire that he prefers to keep most details about his love life out of the public eye. “There’s something to, once you’re out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in,” he said in May 2023. “And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen — I don’t talk about Jen. People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance.”