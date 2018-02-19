Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux led separate lives before calling it quits — so much so that they kept bedrooms on opposite ends of their Bel Air estate, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“When Justin was in Los Angeles and staying with Jen, he would typically spend most of his time in the guest house of the mansion,” the insider says. “He would play music, hang out and, in the final months of their marriage, would end up sleeping in the guest house.”

The former Friends star, 49, “believed that spending time apart was healthy for any relationship,” the source tells Us, noting that the Leftovers alum, 46, was a bit more “concerned” about the idea. That said, the insider adds, “He just felt more comfortable [in the guest house] than in the main house with Jen.”

But eventually, Aniston and Theroux, who wed at their Bel Air abode in 2015, parted ways for good. “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” the former couple told Us in a joint statement on Thursday, February 15. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

They added, “Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

As previously reported, distance played a role in the pair’s decision to separate. “Jen tried the whole living in New York City thing with Justin, but at heart, she is a California girl,” a source told Us after the split news broke. “New York City wasn’t ever going to be home for Jen.”

With reporting by Jen Heger.

