Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Celebrity News

Us Weekly’s 5 Hot Stories: Flavor Flav on Swift Wedding, Timberlake Apology, Below Deck

By
Flavor Flav, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Getty Images (2)

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ever get married? A champion of the world’s most famous couple, Flavor Flav sure hopes so — and he wants to officiate! “I think they’re going to be together for a while. I hope they [are], and if they get married, I want to be the preacher,” the rapper, 65, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I want to be the one that marries them.” As we envision what that moment in pop culture might look like, let’s recap the other stories captivating Us today.

  • During a press conference following a court hearing in the Hamptons, Justin Timberlake apologized for driving under the influence, which led to an arrest back in June.
  • Below Deck Down Under has completed filming for season 3, Captain Jason Chambers confirmed to Us in an interview, where he explained new guidelines in place following a complicated second season.
  • Who’s ready to meet the brand-new members of the Dancing With the Stars troupe ahead of season 33?
  • The man suspected of killing NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, in a drunk driving incident cried in court as he was denied bail.
  • If you’re a fan of The Real Housewives of Orange County, you know there’s bad blood (and a love triangle) between Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador; Bellino tells Us her side of the story.

