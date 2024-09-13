Alexis Bellino is sharing her perspective on fiancé John Janssen‘s lawsuit against Shannon Beador.

On the Thursday, September 12, episode of Real Housewives of Orange County, Beador, 60, initially said she would give Janssen, 62, half of the $75,000 she allegedly borrowed for a facelift. However, she changed her mind after finding out that he has videos of her from the night of her September 2023 DUI accident. She then offered to pay him everything if he agreed to a non-disparagement clause, which he refused.

Now, Bellino, 47, is explaining why Janssen didn’t accept Beador’s offer.

“Once again, the truth wasn’t told in that moment,” Bellino exclusively claimed to Us Weekly ahead of this week’s episode. “She wanted to not pay him the full amount. It was, I believe, a small down payment and then monthly installments, which he was not going to do. He doesn’t want to have to get a monthly installment from his ex.”

Touching on the non-disparagement clause Beador proposed, Bellino continued, “What a lot of people don’t consider is [that] we’d been filming at this point for three or four months and by the time the show airs, it would’ve been another seven or eight months. So any new lies that she would’ve wanted to concoct or bring out, he would’ve had a muzzle and never been to speak the truth. So there’s a lot more to it.”

The Bravo personality went on to tell Us that the timing of the lawsuit isn’t as suspicious as RHOC fans may think, as Janssen “had two days” before the statute of limitations on the suit expired. (In California, the deadline for breach of oral contract is two years from the date the contract was broken.)

“The other part that really is frustrating is everyone’s like, ‘Just walk away.’ And I don’t know any wealthy person that’s going to walk away from $75,000. If there is that person. I’d love to shake their hand,” Bellino explained before tackling Beador’s claims that she paid for everything during the course of her and Janssen’s relationship.

“That’s not true either,” she alleged. “That’s going to come out. He’s not going to spend as much money as he did on her and then also let $75,000 go away when she has defamed him for the last four years. And I am going to stand by my man and I had nothing to do with the lawsuit – let’s make that very clear.”

As for what it would take to make the lawsuit go away, Bellino told Us that it’s simple: “Just [for] her to pay the money she owes him.”

She added, “John has only wanted his money and to move on. He does not want to go to trial. We do have the evidence and we will win. And his attorneys feel very confident and we don’t want it to go there. But if that’s where he’s forced, then that’s what’ll happen. So all she [has to do] is pay him the money she owes him.”

Beador and Janssen dated on and off from 2019 to early 2023. She was previously married to David Beador, with whom she shares daughters Sophie, 22, and twins Adeline and Stella, 20)

Janssen filed a lawsuit against Shannon in March, suing her for breach of oral contract and promissory fraud and claiming that she failed to repay him $75,000, per People.

RHOC fans have watched the drama play out onscreen during Season 18 of the long-running Bravo series, which premiered in July.

Bellino, who joined the franchise during Season 4 and exited after Season 8, marked her return to this show this season. When fans first met her, she was married to now-ex-husband Jim Bellino. The former spouses wed in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Together they share three children: son James, 18, and 16-year-old twins Miles and Mackenna.

Alexis and Janssen first sparked romance rumors in December last year after they were introduced through mutual friends. The newest season of the long-running Bravo series marked the first time Alexis and Shannon have filmed together.

Alexis and Janssen took their whirlwind relationship to the next level in August after Janssen proposed less than one year after they started dating.

“On Cloud 9 🎉❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️, celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you,” Bellino wrote via Instagram last month. “Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together. And the answer is 100000000% yes.”

New episodes of RHOC air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo, and can be streamed on Peacock the following day.

