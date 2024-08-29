Love them or hate them, Alexis Bellino and John Janssen are set to walk down the aisle.

The couple confirmed they were dating around one year after Janssen ended his nearly four-year relationship with The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador. Bellino appeared as a main cast member on seasons 5 through 8 of the reality show, while Beador joined the cast in season 9.

Alexis was married to her ex-husband, Jim Bellino, during her time as a main cast member but was single when she returned as a guest in season 14. When she returned as a “friend” for season 18, she had started seeing Janssen.

Beador exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2024 that she doesn’t want to “pursue a friendship” with Alexis. “I don’t know what’s in John’s head because the last conversation I had with him, he said, ‘I am breaking ties with you because you’ve ruined my life and my family’s by being so public,’” she stated. “And six weeks later, he is doing Oscar parties and red carpet interviews. OK, Mr. Private.”

Related: Former 'Real Housewives of Orange County' Stars: Where Are They Now? Many faces have come and go from The Real Housewives of Orange County over the years. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, OG cast member Vicki Gunvalson announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show. The news came after fellow season 1 star Tamra Judge was offered a part-time role for season […]

That same month, RHOC’s Jennifer Pedranti exclusively told Us that Alexis and Janssen were “on the fast track to forever,” adding, “I know that’s hard for Shannon … but John and Alexis are a really cool couple.”

Janssen went on to pop the question to Alexis one month later.

Scroll down to see a timeline of Alexis and Janssen’s romance:

November 2023

“Alexis and John have so much in common that it’s easy to see why they are quickly becoming friends,” Alexis’ publicist, Spencer Lubitz, told Page Six after Janssen was photographed with his arm around Alexis during a group dinner in California.

December 2023

Alexis confirmed the pair’s romance by showing off a promise ring Janssen gave her via Instagram. “Words cannot. Actions do. I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize. Love will create its own story,” she captioned a snap of her dazzler, adding, “I love you Johnny J.”

Related: RHOC's Shannon Beador, John Janssen's Relationship Timeline In love in the OC? Shannon Beador moved on with John Janssen after her messy divorce from ex-husband David Beador — but didn’t find The One. The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her businessman beau celebrated their first anniversary on June 21, 2020. “One year ago, the first date @fableandspirit,” Shannon captioned a […]

January 2024

Alexis stood up for Janssen after RHOC alum Meghan King told Page Six she warned her about Janssen’s “love bombing” via text. Alexis shared a screenshot of a text she sent King about her comments, writing, “Really??? I’m not only in shock … I’m completely heartbroken because I thought you were my true friend.”

She went on to state: “John is not a narcissist, Meghan. Your information is wrong. I’m disgusted and completely hurt by your actions.

March 2024

The couple made their red carpet debut at the DirectTV Oscars Viewing Party. “I was a little bit nervous, but it’s because we’ve been so judged by our relationship,” Alexis exclusively told Us at the time. “It started as a friendship, formed into more and here we are. [And] social media really can be very evil. So it’s been a lot, but now we just finally decided we’re taking the bull by the horns and going full force.”

She also stated that negative criticism only strengthened their connection, adding, “It counteracted what they really wanted to do, which is tear us down, and actually made us stronger.”

Related: Celebrity Engagements of 2024: See Which Stars Got Engaged This Year Many stars are taking their relationships to the next level in 2024 by getting engaged. Less than one month after Bachelor in Paradise season 9 alum Brayden Bowers revealed that he was dating fellow Bachelor Nation personality Christina Mandrell, he proposed. “I just knew that there was something special, and there was something different, and […]

June 2024

During an interview on Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, Alexis admitted that she and Janssen have sex at least four times a day. “Well, it’s more than that,” she quipped. “I told him that I didn’t know that the human anatomy could do this, because I keep telling him I’m going to have to get vaginal rejuvenation.”

When asked if sex with Janssen was the best of her life, Alexis replied, “Yes.”

July 2024

RHOC season 18 debuted and Beador and Bellino got into it over Janssen in the premiere. As the season progressed, the couple claimed to have videos of Beador the night of her DUI and threatened to release them.

August 2024

“On Cloud 9 🎉❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️, celebrating 9 months of love and laughter, and looking forward to my forever with you,” Alexis captioned an Instagram snap with Janssen, in which she flashed her sparkly engagement ring. “Every moment together has been a gift. I am so in love with you and the beautiful life we’re building together with our kids. And the answer is 100000000% yes. 1 Corinthians 13:13 And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.”