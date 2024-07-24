Alexis Bellino and boyfriend John Janssen are head over heels for each other, according to Real Housewives of Orange County costar Jennifer Pedranti.

“I’ve spent time with John and Alexis and they love each other. I’m telling you, they’re on the fast track to forever. Truly,” Jennifer, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on July 18. “I know that’s hard for Shannon [Beador] … but John and Alexis are a really cool couple.”

Shannon, 60, previously dated John, 64, between 2019 and 2023. He moved on with Alexis, 47, earlier this year.

The two women have a storied past. Shannon joined RHOC one season after Alexis left the show in 2013. Shannon was later named in a 2018 defamation lawsuit filed by Alexis’ ex-husband, Jim Bellino, who accused Shannon and Tamra Judge of making malicious comments on their joint “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. Shannon was dropped from the lawsuit in 2019, two years before Jim, 62, reached an undisclosed settlement with Tamra, 54.

Alexis made her return to the franchise this season, often speaking about her romance with John. Their connection is especially apparent to Jennifer, who insinuated to Us that John is a better boyfriend to Alexis than he was to Shannon.

“When you find the right person, I think we kind of become a better person because we are who we are [when] we’re happy and we’re comfortable and we’re settled and he seems that way,” Jennifer theorized to Us earlier this month.

Jennifer has also spoken to Shannon about the dating drama.

“Shannon will say, ‘It’s not about John, it’s not even about anybody.’ She’s like, ‘You know what? I’m not even looking to date,’” Jennifer said. “We’re all like, ‘Shannon, get out there girl, you look so darn good.’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, I don’t need it. I don’t need him.’ Let him be the best version of himself with her. [John] and Shannon didn’t complement each other, and so, let him go be a better version with Alexis and she’s going to find somebody.”

Shannon and Alexis’ feud over John has been a fixture on RHOC season 18.

“It’s a part of our season — the whole season,” Jennifer teased. “I have said, ‘I don’t know what it would take [for a reconciliation].’ I have [talked to] Alexis and I’ve had conversations about, ‘Could you just step back? Could you pump the brakes on all of it?’ She’ll say ‘Yes, but Shannon has to stop.’ But Shannon will say, ‘They have to stop.’ And I think they’re in this kind of a vicious cycle.”

Shannon, meanwhile, recently told Us that she is unbothered by Alexis and John’s relationship.

“There were other reasons, John, aside, that I don’t want to pursue a friendship with [Alexis],” Shannon told Us earlier this month. “There’s the clip of her going, ‘You’re not going to win my man’ or something. It’s like, I’m not in the competition. Enjoy!”

She added, “I don’t want any part of [their relationship] … and I wanted that to be clear. Because if I were to even have pulled her aside to say, ‘OK. And really? You’re dating my ex-boyfriend.’ Then it looks like I [want] him back. The lawsuit is enough for me.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi