Patti Stanger has some concerns about her friend Alexis Bellino’s new relationship with John Janssen.

“Alexis is gorgeous. I’ve always known her. She’s always been nice to me. I just don’t want her to get hurt,” Stanger, 62, exclusively told Us Weekly about Real Housewives of Orange County stars Bellino, 47, and Janssen’s romance while promoting her new CW series, Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker. “And why would a man go buy a $14,000 ring from Van Cleef if he wasn’t going for it? So I worry about the love bombing stuff.”

Stanger was referring to the promise ring that Janssen, 60, gifted Bellino in December 2023 shortly after the couple went public with their romance.

“It’s a love bombing moment,” Stanger said of the pair’s dynamic. “You don’t really know each other to do stuff.”

Before his romance with Bellino, who is returning to RHOC for season 18, Janssen dated Shannon Beador, who joined the Bravo series in season 9, from June 2019 to January 2023.

“When you see Shannon with John, he’s like, ‘I don’t want to go in the show,’” Stanger recalled of Beador and Janssen’s relationship which was documented on RHOC. “And now he’s with Alexis, like ‘Look at me. Look at me, look at me.’”

Stanger, who starred on Bravo’s The Millionaire Matchmaker, claimed that her “friends” set up Bellino and Janssen, which she was not thrilled about since she does not “trust him” especially with the exes’ current legal drama.

“Why would you sue a woman that supported you the whole time in paid mostly everything,” Stanger told Us. “Calling you out on that, bitch. Sorry. That’s the one I will call out on.”

Last month, Janssen sued Beador for allegedly not paying him back after she borrowed funds for a facelift. Beador later claimed that she offered to pay her ex-boyfriend back but he didn’t accept the offer.

“But he turned the deal down because he didn’t want to sign a mutual non-disparagement agreement,” Beador said while appearing on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live earlier this month. “And that’s standard in most settlements and that’s where you say you’re not gonna talk badly about someone.”

While Stanger is concerned for Bellino as she navigates the rocky road of her new relationship, the businesswoman is gearing up to help others find love with her new show titled The Matchmaker.

“[The] CW gave me free rein to create a show that’s going to break all your patterns in love,” she told Us. “It’s really exciting. It’s breaking new ground on television. We have Love Is Blind and we have The Bachelor. And even though my cohost is Nick Viall from The Bachelor, there weren’t shows teaching us [this]. It’s like a social experiment. What about those people at home who are not getting out of the house and meeting anyone?”

Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker premieres on The CW Thursday, April 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi