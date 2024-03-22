The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is being sued by ex-boyfriend John Janssen over money she allegedly borrowed to get a facelift.

Janssen, 61, filed a lawsuit against Beador, 59, on Wednesday, March 20, per court documents obtained by People, suing her for breach of oral contract and promissory fraud, claiming that she failed to repay him $75,000.

Janssen claimed that Beador asked him for the money in 2022, according to People. He sent her $40,000 via wire transfer in January of that year, which was allegedly used for the plastic surgery procedure. People reported that he also paid her a secondary $35,000 in May 2023, given by personal check. Janssen claimed in the court docs that Beador has failed to return the money even though she agreed to pay him back with interest.

“Ms. Beador’s defense that Mr. Janssen paid her the $75,000 as a ‘gift’ is completely meritless, which their emails and text messages will show,” Edson K. McClellan, Rutan & Tucker LLP, told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, March 22. “Mr. Janssen is saddened that Ms. Beador’s unwillingness to repay the loans made it necessary to file this lawsuit.”

He is seeking the full $75,000, “plus accrued interest, costs, and reasonable attorneys’ fees,” the People report reads. Us Weekly has reached out to Beador for comment. (News of this lawsuit comes months after she was arrested for a DUI in September 2023. She was sentenced to three years informal probation in November of that year.)

Beador started dating Janssen in 2019. They were together for nearly four years before calling it quits in January 2023. Beador announced their breakup to People at the time, revealing that she was “blindsided” by the split.

“All I can do is repeat in my head what he said to me while we were filming. We were in a great place. But seven days later, when the cameras were down, it was a completely different story,” she told the publication at the time. “He told me he was done with the relationship. And to hear what he said to me then was absolutely devastating.”

By June of that year, Beador told Us Weekly exclusively that she and Janssen were on good terms, despite the breakup.

“No, we’re not getting back together,” she shared. “Neither one of us are dating anyone.”

Those were famous last words as Janssen was spotted with fellow RHOC alum Alexis Bellino nearly five months later. Beador has been rather outspoken about her feelings when it comes to Bellino’s relationship with Janssen.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve been hurt,” Beador told E! News in December 2023. “I’ve been hurt a lot in the last couple of weeks because, No. 1, John said that he didn’t want to be in the public eye, and he’s thrust himself more into the public eye at this point. So, I’m quite confused about that.”