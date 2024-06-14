Alexis Bellino is giving insight into her and John Janssen‘s steamy relationship.

The Bravo personality, 47, opened up about her sex life with Janssen, 60, during an appearance on the Friday, June 14, episode of “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast, hosted by her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Tamra Judge and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

“How many times a day do you have sex?” Judge, 56, asked Bellino, which prompted Mellencamp Arroyave, 42, to add, “If you say four, like Larsa [Pippen], I’m going to lose it.”

“Well, it’s more than that,” Bellino replied with a laugh. “I told him that I didn’t know that the human anatomy could do this, because I keep telling him I’m going to have to get vaginal rejuvenation.”

When asked if it’s “the best sex of your life,” the RHOC star simply replied, “It is.”

Bellino went on to explain why she and Janssen are able to keep their sex drives so high, telling the Bravolebrities, “Keep in mind, the difference is we do stay together almost seven nights a week now, but through our relationship, it has progressed to that. Because I have three kids still, so we can’t stay the night every single night together unless he wants to come to me.”

She added, “I’ll come over to his house twice a month, twice a week, I’ll stay there, and then one night a week we’re apart. So it’s not like you guys – [you’re] married. It’s different.”

Bellino, who was a main cast member on RHOC from season 4 to season 8, will return to the small screen in the forthcoming season of the long-running Bravo series, which is slated to premiere in July.

When fans were first introduced Bellino, she was married to now-ex-husband Jim Bellino. The former spouses wed in 2005 and finalized their divorce in 2018. Together they share three children: son James, 18, and twins Miles and Mackenna, 16.

Janssen, for his part, has a history with RHOC star Shannon Beador. The twosome dated from June 2019 to November 2022.

Bellino and Janssen first sparked romance rumors in December 2023 after they were introduced through mutual friends the month prior. Though they have never filmed together before, reality fans are in for a drama-filled season 18, as Beador, 60, will share the screen with her ex and Bellino.

“Working that dynamic the entire season was so hard,” costar Jen Pedranti exclusively told Us Weekly. “Because I like Alexis. I can see how hard it is for Shannon and being within that dynamic, you’re constantly caught in the middle. I’m either pissing Shannon off by being sweet with Alexis or I’m pissing Alexis off by being friendly with Shannon, and it’s just this battle that goes on for us the entire season.”

While speaking exclusively to Us in March, Bellino opened up about her and Janssen making their official red carpet debut as a couple while attending the DirecTV Oscars Viewing Party in Los Angeles.

“I was a little bit nervous, but it’s because we’ve been so judged by our relationship,” Bellino admitted. “It started as a friendship, formed into more and here we are. [And] social media really can be very evil. So it’s been a lot, but now we just finally decided we’re taking the bull by the horns and going full force.”

Bellino credited the negative criticism for strengthening her connection with her partner, adding, “It counteracted what they really wanted to do, which is tear us down, and actually made us stronger.”