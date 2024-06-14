The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Jennifer Pedranti is trying her best to navigate Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino’s complicated relationship.

“Working that dynamic the entire season was so hard because I like Alexis. I can see how hard it is for Shannon and being within that dynamic, you’re constantly caught in the middle,” Jennifer, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly while attending Cirque du Soleil’s KOOZA red carpet premiere under the Big Top at the Laguna Hills Mall on Thursday, June 13. “I’m either pissing Shannon off by being sweet with Alexis or I’m pissing Alexis off by being friendly with Shannon, and it’s just this battle that goes on for us the entire season.”

In season 18 of RHOC, Alexis, 47, will return to the show after she started dating Shannon’s ex John Janssen earlier this year. In the trailer, Alexis makes it clear she’s ready to confront Shannon, 60, at any turn, telling the group, “There’s a lot more, and if she wants to go toe to toe, I’m ready.”

Ahead of the season premiere, Jennifer is unsure if viewers will end up siding with one person over the other. “I think everybody has compassion for Shannon, for sure,” she said. “And I think everybody wants Alexis to be happy. It is a weird spot.”

While Shannon and Alexis’ relationship appears to remain rocky, Jennifer’s bond with fiancé Ryan Boyajian is stronger than ever. This season, viewers will watch the couple get engaged during a trip to the Bahamas. It’s a moment both parties will never forget.

“I hope people understand the depth of Ryan and me and the love between Ryan and me, and that moment in the Bahamas was the greatest moment — aside from having kids — of my life,” Jennifer said. Ryan, 46, added, “I met Jenn out in the Bahamas at our favorite spot, and it was magical. It was super special for us.”

That’s not to say the couple won’t face a few hurdles. Based on the season trailer, some cast members will continue to question Jennifer and Ryan’s relationship. In addition, cameras were rolling after Ryan was reportedly named in the gambling and theft scandal involving the former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani.

Regardless of any outside noise, Jennifer assured fans their love story is just getting started.

“The bond between Ryan and me is truly — as cheesy as this sounds — unbreakable,” she said. “It is my forever. It is my other half. It is my soulmate. I know what that means now, and I have a best friend and a soulmate all in one man. Nothing, not one person, not one thing will ever ever ever come between Ryan and me.”

Ryan added, “Jen and I are grateful that we found each other in this stage of life and we’re so excited for the next phase together. … For us, what’s most important is making sure the kids are happy.”

That mission was accomplished when the couple enjoyed a night out at Cirque du Soleil’s latest production. After experiencing KOOZA with her family, Jennifer — who shares five children with ex-husband William Pedranti — shared her review via social media.

“AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING!! 🎪 Don’t even question it.. just GO! Take the kids to Kooza!” she wrote via Instagram after the show. “What a FUNNNNNN night! Thank you so much for having us! @cirquedusoleil.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 premiere airs Thursday, July 11, on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET. Catch up on past seasons through Peacock.