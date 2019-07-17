Celebs were out and about this week, from Justin Timberlake golfing with Steph Curry and Tony Romo in Lake Tahoe, California, to Molly Sims hanging out in Montauk, New York, to Halsey and YUNGBLUD enjoying a date night in Chicago. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Justin Timberlake played golf with Steph Curry and Tony Romo at the American Century Championship for charity in Lake Tahoe, California.

— Taylor Kinney dined at Pizzeria Portofino in Chicago.

— Peter Thomas Roth and James Corden enjoyed lunch at La Guérite in Cannes, France.

— Molly Sims rocked Diamond Arrow Earrings by sustainable brand KBH Jewels at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, NY.

— Teddi Mellencamp attended a birthday party hosted by Gabriel and Christine Chiu for their son Gabriel Chiu III at the Cayton Children’s Museum in Santa Monica.

— Hannah Godwin launched her debut summer clothing collection, Getaway with Hannah G. x JustFab.

— Blogger Rumi Dowson posed for pictures while wearing her brand AreYouAmI at Flutter Experience in L.A.

— Halsey and YUNGBLUD dined at RPM Italian in Chicago and enjoyed a lobster caprese salad, wood-roasted octopus, bucatini pomodoro and more.

— John Legend attended the 100 Coconuts and Hamptons Magazine party to celebrate his July cover at a private estate in Montauk, New York.

— Track and field sprinter and world champion Allyson Felix grabbed a bottle of Gatorade’s new all-day hydration beverage, BOLT24, on the carpet of the ESPYs in L.A.

