Justin Timberlake recently offloaded a gorgeous, 127-acre piece of Tennessee property.

A real estate listing revealed that the 43-year-old singer put his sprawling countryside property on the market for $8 million. Located in Leipers Fork, TN, there are two entrances, which includes 50 acres of “pasture and wildlife food plots,” the home listing reads.

“Miles of new trails have been cut with strategic sundowner locations. Large tract neighbors and western border of Natchez Trace provide ultimate privacy and serenity,” according to Covey Rise Properties, which was selling the expansive lot. “Spring fed fishing pond that can be expanded, miles of trails, beautiful pastures, spring creeks and excellent hunting make this a special property.”

Property records showed that Timberlake signed away ownership of the plot late last month, according to People.

Related: Justin Timberlake's Biggest Controversies Through the Years Justin Timberlake has weathered many storms throughout his career in the spotlight. After getting his start on Star Search and The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Timberlake formed ‘NSync alongside MMC costar JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. During the group’s heyday, lead singer Timberlake sparked a romance with Britney Spears. Spears […]

Timberlake bought the property in 2015 for $4 million, according to an article from The Tennessean at the time. The singer purchased the land from philanthropist and preservationist Aubrey Preston. A home was never built on the plot because it’s protected against development through The Land Trust for Tennessee.

News of Timberlake’s recent real estate sale comes as the musician continues his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Timberlake made major headlines shortly after the start of that tour when he was arrested in the Hamptons for a DWI on June 17.

The Sag Harbor Police Department confirmed that they pulled Timberlake over after he allegedly drove through a stop sign and failed to stay in his lane while operating a vehicle. He was arraigned and officially charged with one count of driving while intoxicated one day later. Timberlake was released without bail and is set to appear in court again on July 26.

“The charge was a single count because he refused the breath test,” Timberlake’s lawyer, Ed Burke, told Us in a statement. “Mr. Timberlake was also charged with two other court citations, running a stop sign and not traveling in the correct traffic lane.

Related: Celebrity Real Estate See the posh pads these stars call home

Burke released a second statement to Us on June 19.

“I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations,” he added. “I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the district attorney’s office.”

Timberlake vaguely addressed the incident during his Chicago concert on June 21.

“It’s been a tough week,” he told the crowd. “I know sometimes I’m hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back.”