Kacey Musgraves Has Been ‘Really Upset’ Over Split From Husband Ruston Kelly

Facing the fallout. Kacey Musgraves is struggling with the aftermath of her separation from husband, Ruston Kelly, even though she made the decision to call it quits.

“Kacey has been really upset about her split, but she was the one who initiated the split,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Ruston could act in a way that came off as controlling.”

The “Follow Your Arrow” singer, 32, filed for divorce from Kelly, also 32, in July, citing irreconcilable differences, according to documents obtained by Us at the time. One day later, the pair announced their separation after nearly three years of marriage.

“We believe that we were put into each other’s lives for a divine reason and have both changed each other infinitely for the better,” the Grammy winner and Kelly wrote in a joint statement. “The love we have for each other goes far beyond the relationship we’ve shared as husband and wife. It’s a soul connection that can never be erased.”

They added, “Though we are parting ways in marriage, we will remain true friends for the rest of our lives. We hold no blame, anger, or contempt for each other and we ask for privacy and positive wishes for us both as we learn how to navigate through this.”

Despite their split, the pair — who tied the knot in October 2017 — have remained on good terms. In July, Musgraves posted a sweet birthday tribute to Kelly.

“Hope you know how lucky the world is to have you in it, @rustonkelly,” the “High Horse” songstress captioned a black-and-white photo of Kelly on July 31. “Happy Birthday! I’m in your corner.”

One month later, Kelly returned the favor when he posted a special birthday message for Musgraves.

“Anyone who knows your heart, your kindness, your humor and compassion … are made better people by it,” the “Pressure” singer wrote at the time. “I got your back. Happy birthday @spacekacey.”

The friendly exes sparked speculation in August that they were on the road to rekindling their romance when they exchanged cryptic messages via Twitter.

“It is what it is,” Musgraves wrote to which Kelly replied, “It doesn’t have to be.”

One fan tweeted, “IM NOT OKAY,” while another person wrote, “Plz tell me y’all are getting back together.”