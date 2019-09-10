



“I was called to the scene of the crime and then I was later blamed as the problem. I’m not gonna get into all of the details. However, I will say that that was not a mess that I was planning to clean up,” Lowry, 27, says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. “It wasn’t my mess. It didn’t involve me, but somehow I got involved in it.”

The “mess” she’s referring to is the argument between Marroquin and Comeau last month, which resulted in a 911 call and the police arriving to their home.

“I was called eight times in the middle of the night. So I’m thinking somebody died and that was really upsetting. I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t know what to do,” Lowry continues, noting that both Marrioquin and the police called her. In a 911 call obtained by RadarOnline, he said he was “trying to get someone out of my house.” That person was later revealed to be his sister Lidia. No arrests were made at the scene.

After the incident, Comeau unfollowed her fiancé on social media and he released a long apology — something Lowry told him to do.

“I had actually encouraged him prior to that to make a statement because somebody leaked the story,” the Teen Mom 2 star continues, adding that, despite what people think, she was not the one who leaked it and she was “very upset” that people thought that. “I hope this was a mistake that he made that he will learn from moving forward. I don’t want to say too many details because it’s not my place anymore. … But I hope that the kids are taken care of and nothing is truly affecting them other than, you know, they’re trying to coparent or get back together. I don’t know.”

Marroquin shares 9-month-old son Eli with Comeau. In his apology, the Delaware native promised both Comeau and his sons that he’d be better.

“I’m sorry for my mistakes.I’m sorry I broke your heart, I’m sorry I disrespected you,” he wrote, in part, to Comeau. “To my boys, my big dawg and my handsome man, I failed you as a father and failed at my attempt to show you both what it is to be a man. I promise you both my actions will not reflect on how you will treat women, let alone the one you love. I vow, from this day forward, I will be the example. I will no longer let any of my loved ones down. I know, when you both are older… I will be able to tell my story and say look at me now.”

