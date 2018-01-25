Kailyn Lowry: Why I’m the Most Bullied ‘Teen Mom’ Star

Kailyn Lowry is a force to be reckoned with! The MTV personality opens up exclusively to Us Weekly about why she believes she is the most bullied member of the Teen Mom cast.

“I think some of it has to do with being outspoken,” Lowry, 25, says. “Some of it has to do with being misunderstood and a lot of it is the judgment of the fact that all my children have different fathers. People comment on my weight and body and my kids’ fathers the most.”

The Teen Mom 2 star, who first found fame on 16 and Pregnant in 2010, is the mother of three sons. She shares Isaac, 8, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; Lincoln, 4, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and Lux, 5 months, with longtime friend Chris Lopez.

Lowry, who recently backed out of a plastic surgery appointment, says being bullied sometimes takes a toll on her morale. “It makes me second-guess every move I make, diminishes any confidence I may or may not have left and causes me to stay guarded at all times,” she tells Us.

“I wanted to get surgery because of this, but at the last minute, I realized I don’t want to go through it again and I think I can lose weight on my own, so I canceled,” adds the reality star, who previously underwent a Brazilian butt lift and a tummy tuck in January 2016.

Though she tries, Lowry often has trouble remaining hopeful. “I don’t think there is anything I can do to help this. It’s not going to go away,” she says. “I think it’s getting progressively worse. … I’m probably the most hated mom on the franchise.”

Other notable Teen Mom stars include Farrah Abraham, Catelynn Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus.

