A reason to blush. Kaitlyn Bristowe left a NSFW comment about fiancé Jason Tartick on Instagram, and many famous pals reacted with shock and awe.

“I love your personality,” the Bachelorette alum, 36, wrote on Sunday, January 23, alongside a photo cuddling up with Tartick, 33. “But that d*ck is a nice bonus.” The New York native left a shocked face emoji in the comments of Bristowe’s post — and he wasn’t the only one left bashful by the TMI confession.

“This is strong!” Bristowe’s ex Ben Higgins wrote, while Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko jokingly responded that “now we need [proof]” of the “Off the Vine” host’s claim.

Rachel Bilson, meanwhile, proclaimed that the post “confirms my eternal love for you,” along with several laughing with tears emojis, and Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause just shared a series of laughing and skull emojis.

The post also surprised several members of Bachelor Nation, including Jared Haibon who was “nervous” about what else Bristowe would reveal on social media. “I was a little nervous to swipe right cause I had no idea what I was about to witness,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, wrote. Ashley Spivey shared a similar sentiment, noting that she “thought for sure we’d get a grey sweatpants pic in the swipe but alas…”

The Dancing With the Stars winner has openly gushed about Tartick since they first began dating in January 2019. “[It’s] the healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in and [an engagement] just feels like the natural next step,” Bristowe told Us Weekly in May 2020. The couple announced their engagement one year later.

“It was everything I could have asked for,” the former Bachelorette told Entertainment Tonight of the proposal, which occurred while they were filming an episode of “Off the Vine” in Nashville. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, [it was] so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out.”

She continued, “I actually thought he was going to do it maybe in Mexico, on the beach, and I would have saw it coming. I really wanted it to be intimate, so I loved that it was just during our podcast.”

In January 2022, the singer told ET that she and Tartick were hoping to tie the knot later that year. “We think we are going to do it in Nashville,” Bristowe revealed, adding that the entrepreneur continued to change his mind about the size of the event. “I wanted small always, but Jason’s convinced me to go big. But then, [he’s] Mr. Finance [so] Jason was, like, budgeting, and he’s like, ‘Maybe we go smaller?'”

While they may still be locking down the details of the big day, the couple are completely in agreement about their post-wedding plans. “We’re on the same page, 100 percent on the same page. We want two kids,” Tartick said during a September 2020 appearance on the “Almost Famous” podcast. “She’s just going to be the most badass mother ever. Knowing her, she’s just so committed to everything she does and passionate.”

Bristowe was previously engaged to Shawn Booth from 2015 to 2018. Tartick, meanwhile, competed on Becca Kufrin‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2015, where he placed third.