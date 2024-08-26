Bachelor Nation is digging into the Us Weekly archives after Kaitlyn Bristowe’s latest podcast appearance seemingly confirmed her falling-out with Tayshia Adams over Zac Clark.

Bristowe and Adams became friends when they were tapped to cohost The Bachelorette in 2021 while the season 16 star was still engaged to Clark. During the women’s second season as cohosts later that year, Adams and Clark called it quits. Adams, 33, addressed the split for the first (and only) time during Michelle Young’s Men Tell All in December 2021.

Fast-forward to summer 2024, and Bristowe, 39, has been linked to Clark, 40, for several months. Bristowe appeared to address how Adams feels about the twosome going out on dates — more on that below, but spoiler alert: she isn’t thrilled — on the “U, Up?” podcast on Sunday, August 25. Fans have subsequently resurfaced Us Weekly’s exclusive interview with Bristowe from days after the aforementioned Men Tell All taping.

“Tayshia, that day, was beside herself. I’m so proud of her for being so professional and being able to show up and put a smile on her face and do a great job hosting while going through it. I know she was just really struggling that day because the news had broke, and she was really upset,” Bristowe told Us at the time, noting that she “wanted to put Tayshia’s feelings first” as she led the conversation about the breakup.

Bristowe said that she was “proud” of Adams for how she handled things.

“I saw her in the trailer so upset, she was having anxiety. And I was like, ‘You don’t have to address this if you don’t want to. But I think if you want to have your own voice and be able to, like, just share how you’re feeling, it’s up to you,’” Bristowe told Us. “I mean, at the end of the day, as long as she was — now, I say comfortable, she wasn’t comfortable with it — but she wanted to address it. And so we had to put it in there somewhere. And honestly, I was just really proud of how she handled everything [because she] felt like a true professional.”

TikTok users are using the interview as evidence that Bristowe and Adams were more than just coworkers.

“Pulled up some content from three years ago of how Kaitlyn addressed Tayshia’s original breakup with Zac vs how now she thinks Tayshia overreacted when she told Tayshia she’s going to date Zac,” one fan captioned the post.

During her interview on the “U, Up?” podcast, Bristowe didn’t refer to Adams or Clark by name — but it didn’t take fans long to think they connected the dots.

“I went on a date with somebody from the franchise and I reached out to the girl that he used to be with. [She and I] hadn’t talked in months, and, no, we’re not [friends]. We probably look like friends on the outside, but we’re not,” Bristowe began on Sunday. “Thinking it would be the situation where they’d go, ‘Well, I mean, I don’t love it, but of course I’m not going to say [no].’ It was not. I wasn’t saying, ‘If this is a problem, then I won’t.’ I was just giving a heads-up.”

Bristowe went on to say that she reached out to the unnamed woman via text.

“I [texted her], ‘Hey, so-and-so DM’ed me and we’ve been chatting. I know you’re really happy in a relationship, so I don’t know if this would bother you or not,’” she continued. “She called and was very upset. She said, ‘I always knew you were a bad person and you’ve confirmed it. Your true colors are showing.’ Then, I hung up and [thought,] ‘Now, I just want to send her a picture of me sucking his d–k.’”

Adams, for her part, has been linked to Bravo alum Luke Gulbranson for more than a year.