Kaitlyn Bristowe alluded to her relationship with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Zac Clark and insinuated that she reached out to his ex Tayshia Adams before going on a date with him.

Bristowe, 39, appeared on the Sunday, August 25, episode of Betches’ “U Up?” podcast, where she candidly spoke about her dating life.

“I went on a date with somebody from the franchise and I reached out to the girl that he used to be with,” Bristowe said, without mentioning Clark, 40, or Adams, 33, by name. “[She and I] hadn’t talked in months and, no, we’re not [friends]. We probably look like friends on the outside, but we’re not.”

According to Bristowe, “a guy from Bachelor Nation” had DM’ed her following her 2023 split from ex-fiancé Jason Tartick and asked her out on a date. Before she said yes, however, Bristowe wanted to speak to his ex.

“Thinking it would be the situation where they’d go, ‘Well, I mean, I don’t love it, but of course I’m not going to say [no].’ It was not,” Bristowe claimed. “I wasn’t saying, ‘If this is a problem, then I won’t.’ I was just giving a heads-up.”

Bristowe and the ex hadn’t spoken in a while, but she still wanted to do a “pulse check” before agreeing to a date with the guy.

“I [texted her], ‘Hey, so-and-so DM’ed me and we’ve been chatting. I know you’re really happy in a relationship, so I don’t know this would bother you or not,’” she recalled. “She called and was very upset. She said, ‘I always knew you were a bad person and you’ve confirmed it. Your true colors are showing.’ Then, I hung up and [thought,] ‘Now, I just want to send her a picture of me sucking his d–k.’”

Throughout the podcast, Bristowe never name-dropped Adams — who is currently dating Summer House alum Luke Gulbranson — or Clark. The “Off the Vine” podcaster and Clark, who got engaged to Adams on The Bachelorette in 2020, have been linked since January. (Despite being spotted together on several occasions, Bristowe and Clark haven’t addressed whether they are in a relationship.)

Bristowe’s only podcast hints about Adams’ identity is that the woman is now in a “happy” relationship and that they only hung out “in a work situation,” which aligns with the pair’s The Bachelorette cohosting duties during season 18 in 2021.

While Bristowe did, in fact, go out with the woman’s ex, she was apologetic upon hearing the idea had hurt her frenemy’s feelings.

“I [told her,] ‘I am actually really sorry. I did not think you were going to respond [this way],” Bristowe recalled on Sunday. “Especially because she had a day to think about it. So, I sent the text and the next day she called. I am the type of person [who reacts] with big emotions. I probably would have done the same thing she did in the moment, but then I would have hung up and … said, ‘That was not a reasonable reaction.’”

Bristowe further noted that she never heard back from the woman about her comments. Adams, meanwhile, has never publicly addressed Bristowe and Clark’s rumored romance.