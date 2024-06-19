Kaitlyn Bristowe received a telling message to celebrate her 39th birthday.

The Bachelorette alum shared a screenshot from the Co-Star astrology app on Tuesday, June 18 — one day before her birthday. This is “the year you don’t let the grass grow under your feet,” the message read.

“This year your task is to discover where you’re meant to be. Rip up the roots. You can build something new with bricks of gold,” the post continued. “You’ve spent years believing you wouldn’t feel at home in yourself. This year that changes. A certain amount of unsteadiness is to be expected. Take what you can carry. Leave the rest.”

The message concluded: “As you begin your next year, remind yourself that everything you lose is a step in the right direction.”

Bristowe captioned the post with a simple, “Wow,” as she celebrated her birthday with a staycation.

The Instagram Story seems to be a swift change from days prior when the Bachelor Nation alum hinted at feeling a certain way after ex-fiancé Jason Tartick went public with new girlfriend Kat Stickler.

“People make me f–king sick,” she shared in an Instagram Story on June 13, which was deleted shortly after it was posted. A second post read, “IF YOU ONLY KNEW.”

In a third post, she wrote, “What people will do for attention is making me want to exit the internet forever.”

The fourth and final Instagram Story read, “goodnight,” and was the only slide that had music. Bristowe set her curt message to Taylor Swift’s “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” an apparent dig at her ex.

Bristowe and Tartick were together for four years before breaking off their engagement in August 2023. It seemed that their breakup was amicable, but the duo has been sharing cryptic shots at each other in the months that followed their split.

Tartick, however, has since officially moved on. He met TikTok influencer Stickler, 29, when they recorded an episode of his “Trading Secrets” podcast that aired in April.

Hours before Bristowe’s Instagram Stories, Tartick “had to share” a sweet story about the first time he and Stickler met. (She hard-launched their relationship with a June 12 Instagram post.)

“Kat was supposed to leave town and I was leaving the following day,” he recalled, posting a photo of Stickler. “She FaceTimed me when she got on the plane and said ‘Should I get off this plane and go to you? Is that too much? I should just stay on, right? But it would be pretty romantic…I think. What do you think?’”

She “didn’t even hesitate” to get off the plane, and the rest was history.