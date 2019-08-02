



Safety first! Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison sounded off about the franchise’s precautionary measures after show fan Kaley Cuoco asked him a NSFW inquiry about the hit ABC series.

“I have a real question,” the Big Bang Theory alum, 33, said while appearing with the reality star, 48, on a Thursday, August 1, episode of Lights Out With David Spade. “What is the condom budget on the show?”

Harrison didn’t skip a beat, quipping, “That and the STD test, easily the biggest expense, easily the biggest expense.”

Sex was a big theme on season 15 of The Bachelorette, with show lead Hannah Brown dropping the scandalous bombshell on the Monday, July 29, episode that she and contestant Peter Weber had gotten intimate in a windmill more times than she had previously let on.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” the reality star, 24, revealed. “Since it’s out there. I did say there was something Peter and I did twice. It was actually four times.”

The would-be couple’s NSFW moment was a big point of contention for other contestants on the show, including Luke Parker, whom Hannah sent home after he made his ultraconservative views on sex crystal clear.

Hannah’s ex-fiancé Jed Wyatt also “liked” a shady tweet about her sleeping with multiple people on the show following the finale.

The former beauty queen clapped back at her critics in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, July 31. “Everybody has different views on faith and sex and what they’re comfortable with, and just because I was comfortable or uncomfortable to a certain extent about different things doesn’t mean that’s the same for everybody else,” she told the magazine. “That’s the conversation that we need to have.”

Hannah added: “Don’t call me a ‘slut’ because you know that I did something in a windmill. I take sex very seriously and was in a serious relationship.”

