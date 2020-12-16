Even Superman couldn’t save her from the awkwardness. Kaley Cuoco managed to avoid a question about her ex Henry Cavill in the funniest way possible.

Cuoco, 35, was asked to answer a series of fan-submitted questions during a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, December 15. Host Andy Cohen read off a Superman-themed inquiry about the Big Bang Theory alum’s former flame, saying, “Kaley, is the Man of Steel really made of steel?”

The Flight Attendant star responded by instantly erupting in laughter and rolling her eyes. “Oh, my God,” she said. “I don’t know. I never say, ‘I don’t know.’ I always have an answer, but I don’t know.”

Cuoco was first linked to The Witcher star, 37, in 2013. At the time, she encouraged her Twitter followers to support his movie, Man of Steel. “Everyone, go see Man of Steel,” she wrote. “It’s fantastic in every single way.”

The now-exes were then spotted holding hands in Los Angeles days later. Shortly after Us Weekly broke the news of their romance, they had called it quits.

“Things fizzled as quickly as they heated up,” a source exclusively told Us after the split. “They are still friends.”

The Justice League actor went on to date Tara King from 2015 to 2016 and stuntwoman Lucy Cork from 2017 until 2018. Meanwhile, Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2015.

The 8 Simple Rules alum eventually found The One in equestrian Karl Cook, whom she married in 2018. Last month, she explained how it was crucial to find a significant other who didn’t feel intimidated by her successful acting career.

“I was married previously [before Karl], but even with that person, that was a big problem,” she said on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast on November 9. “And I was like, ‘I have to be with someone who really has their own — whether they’re famous or not, their own life.’”

Cuoco raved about how impressed she is by her husband’s accomplishments as an equestrian, adding, “I think what’s so cool about Karl, and everyone that’s gotten to know him [is] he loves his life and he loves his equestrian world. Like, he’s so cool in that arena. … So, he is so fulfilled. He does very well in what he does, and it’s so important.”