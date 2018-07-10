Kaley Cuoco is really grateful for some comfort food right about now! The Big Bang Theory actress, who has spent the better part of a week recovering from shoulder surgery, was filmed by her new husband, Karl Cook, enthusiastically expressing her appreciation for Oreos.

Cook, a professional equestrian, posted a video clip on Instagram on Monday, July 9, in which his new bride is seen holding a package Golden Double Stuf Oreos and kissing it for several seconds while they watch The Bachelorette.

“I cannot get over how good these are,” Cuoco declares. She then gestures to the television, where Becca Kufrin is in the midst of an embrace with one of her bachelors, and adds, “I feel like that, about these,” before grabbing the Golden Oreo package and passionately kissing it. And while you may think Cuoco’s infatuation with Oreos is new, she actually named one of her rescue bunnies Oreo in 2017 to show just how much the cookies mean to her.

“I think you’ve lost your mind, honey,” Cook can be heard saying in the background.

Still, despite her husband’s reservations, the SAG nominee wasn’t about to tone down her affection for the tasty cookies. “I love you,” she whispers to the sweet treats before turning to Cook for a hearty laugh.

“Recovery from surgery is difficult and it shows itself differently in everyone. @normancook definitely has her own way to comfort herself, Cook captioned the video. “I love you honey!”

And even though the 27-year-old expressed some reservations about his wife’s love affair with Oreos, he’s been by her side since she underwent surgery just days after the couple tied the knot at a horse stable in California on June 30.

On Thursday, July 5, the 8 Simple Rules alum posted a video to her Instagram Story showing Cook doing her hair. “I’m pretty much a professional stylist now,” he said at the time.

