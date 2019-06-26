Making self-care a priority. Kaley Cuoco gave fans a glimpse into the pain she endured following an intense workout that left her “absolutely wrecked.”

The Big Bang Theory alum, 33, posted a series of videos to her Instagram Stories that showed fans just how painful her post-workout cupping and scraping therapy could be. To complete the process, she sought help from her “angel sent from heaven,” who she said did “horrific things” to help mend her body with Gua Sha — a Chinese method that utilizes a tool to scrape the skin with the goal of boosting circulation.

“My angel Flory literally scraping my legs and hips,” the actress captioned one of the videos. “I’m so tight, I can barely bend or turn. I haven’t been able to actually move in weeks.”

Cuoco then noted that her “hips and legs hurt 24/7.” The former 8 Simple Rules star also shared snaps of what the cupping portion of her session looked like, as cups were placed onto the skin to begin suction.

After the session wrapped, Cuoco shared further details from her car about the process she underwent. “I don’t even know how to function right now,” she began. “… I got my ass handed to me [at the gym], and then I came over and got a bunch of body work, which guys, I have got to do more of.”

Cuoco continued to divulge by stressing the importance of practicing self-care, adding: “I mean, I go a few weeks and then I end up not being able to walk. I think my body just starts to shut down from just complete overuse. And if I don’t take care of it, like, I’m gonna crumble. You’ve got to take care of yourself in order to be able to take care of the things around you.”

Cuoco, who wed husband Karl Cook in June 2018, is no stranger to the dangers of not being more cautious with her body. The Wedding Ringer actress shared on her Instagram Stories in 2018 that her post-wedding shoulder surgery was “planned” to happen “five days after” the ceremony. However, the star made an appearance at the gym two weeks after the procedure. She also broke her leg during a horse riding session in 2010, which she later revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show would not be written into The Big Bang Theory.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!