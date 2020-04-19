The couple that plays together, stays together! Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook took their playfulness to the next level while attempting to do the latest viral craze, the koala challenge.

The Big Bang Theory alum, 34, shared two videos of herself and her hubby, 29, trying the challenge, which involves someone moving around another person without falling or touching the ground, on Saturday, April 18.

In the first video, Cuoco is on Cook’s back as she says, “Don’t drop me on my head!”

“You have to participate, OK? You ready?” the equestrian responds.

The 8 Simple Rules alum swings in front of Cook as she bursts out laughing. “This is scary!” she screams between laughs.

Cook then puts Cuoco over his shoulder and spanks her several times as the couple struggles to perform the challenge.

“First (of many) MEGA FAIL’s at #thekoalachallenge with my very patient husband @mrtankcook 🤣🤣 I’ve never laughed so hard,” the Hop star captioned the hilarious clip. “It’s a 2 parter so buckle up lol 🐨 please try this at home! Maybe wear a helmet . I now have 3 new injuries but it was worth it.”

In the next video, the couple are seen successfully pulling off the difficult moves, ending their challenge video with a sweet kiss.

“After 245 failed attempts we finally did it! LOL the koala challenge is not as easy as it looks,” Cuoco captioned the clip, which showed her sharing a smooch with Cook while he holds her in his arms. “Actually we made it look damn near impossible LOL good luck!! 🐨.”

The Wedding Ringer star’s celebrity friends couldn’t get enough of the cute videos, leaving several comments cheering on the couple, who wed in June 2018 after dating for two years.

“You two are adorable!!! ♥️♥️♥️,” Courteney Cox wrote on Cuoco’s Instagram, while her Simple Rules co-star Amy Davidson commented, “You did it!! 🙌🏻😂💓.”

“Hahaha DED 😂” Hilary Duff wrote underneath their failed challenge video.

“This is the best thing ever!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky said.

Cuoco recently revealed the coronavirus pandemic “forced” her to move in with her husband nearly two years after the couple said I do. The California native was on location in New York when she was sent back to Los Angeles in March, moving into her and Cook’s new home shortly afterward.

“This quarantine has actually forced us to move in together,” said during a virtual April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It’s been great for our relationship. We like each other, we’ve realized, which is even better.”