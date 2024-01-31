Kansas City Chiefs tight end Blake Bell found The One in wife Lyndsay Bell well before he became a professional athlete.

Blake met Lyndsay while attending the University of Oklahoma, sharing his first photo with her via Instagram in April 2013. That December, Blake called Lyndsay “my girl” while celebrating her birthday in New Orleans.

Lyndsay has since been by her husband’s side throughout his football journey, which includes winning two Super Bowls with the Chiefs in 2020 and 2023. Ahead of Blake’s third Super Bowl appearance in February 2024, Lyndsay confirmed she is pregnant with their second baby while posing for photos with Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Although Lyndsay keeps her Instagram private, Brittany shared pictures of Lyndsay’s baby bump while hanging with Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Swift, in January 2024. (Travis is the Chiefs’ starting tight end, while Blake is third in the depth chart behind Noah Gray.)

Blake has also shared glimpses at his life with Lyndsay via Instagram over the years, including a snap of their daughter, Brinleigh, while honoring his wife on her first Mother’s Day in May 2023.

Scroll down to see Blake and Lyndsay’s love story from the beginning:

April 2013

The pair began dating in college. They went public with their romance while attending what appeared to be one of Lyndsay’s sorority functions.

December 2014

Lyndsay was on hand to cheer on Blake at his last home game at the University of Oklahoma.

May 2015

Blake was signed to the San Francisco 49ers out of college. Lyndsay made several trips to the Bay Area during his time on the squad. Blake played for the team until September 2017.

May 2017

The couple spent Memorial Day Weekend at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Texas.

February 2020

After playing for the Minnesota Vikings from 2017 to 2018 and the Jacksonville Jaguars from fall 2018 to early 2019, Blake was signed to the Chiefs in April 2019. Lyndsay was by his side when the team won Super Bowl LIV, Blake’s first ring.

March 2020

One month after winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Blake proposed to Lyndsay. The tight end was then signed to the Dallas Cowboys in April 2020, where he played until early 2021.

February 2021

Blake and Lyndsay tied the knot one month before he returned to the Chiefs.

September 2022

The twosome welcomed their first baby, daughter Brinleigh.

February 2023

Lyndsay was in the stands when her husband won his second Super Bowl with the Chiefs. The couple celebrated the victory at the championship ring ceremony that June.

May 2023

“Happy Mother’s Day to the one that does it all! Brinleigh and I Love you!!” Blake wrote via Instagram, sharing a photo of his wife and daughter.

January 2024

Lyndsay confirmed her second pregnancy by showing off her growing baby bump in a Chiefs VIP suite with Swift and Brittany. Swift, who has been dating Kelce since summer 2023, and Brittany, who married Chiefs quarterback Patrick in 2022, lovingly touched Lyndsay’s belly in the snap taken during the NFL Wild Card game.