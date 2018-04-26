Kanye West is still on top following his Twitter spree on Wednesday, April 25. The rapper, 40, posted a slew of tweets, including ones that supported President Donald Trump. After he shared photos of a “Make America Great Again” hat and was retweeted by the POTUS himself, many users saw a huge change in West’s Twitter followers. He began the day at 27 million but later dropped to 18 million.

However, not everything is as it seems. After fans and haters started sharing screengrabs of West’s account showing the massive drop in followers, Twitter released a statement.

“We can confirm that Kanye’s follower count is currently at approximately 27M followers,” the spokesperson told BuzzFeed. “Any fluctuation that people might be seeing is an inconsistency and should be resolved soon.”

On Thursday morning, West’s number of Twitter followers were back up to 27.9 million.

West shared his support for Trump in multiple tweets on Wednesday. “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,” he wrote, before adding, “Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed.”

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

An hour after his tweet, West shared that his wife Kim Kardashian wasn’t thrilled about his message. “My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself,” he wrote.

Trump retweeted West’s initial message, writing “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

The president also went on Fox and Friends on Thursday and raved about the rapper. “He’s got good taste,” the former Celebrity Apprentice host said. “Kanye looks and he sees black unemployment at the lowest it’s been in the history of our country … He’s smart. He says ‘You know what, Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did.’”

Trump and West were spotted meeting at the Trump Tower in New York City in December 2016. “We’ve been friends for a long time … we discuss life,” Trump told reporters at the time.

