Kanye West responded to Donald Glover‘s Saturday Night Live sketch that poked fun at his tweets on Sunday, May 6.

The rapper, 40, who has been making headlines since he returned to social media, shared a YouTube link to “A Kanye Place,” Glover’s sketch. He added three laughing crying emojis and three fire emojis.

The segment, which aired on Saturday, May 5, was a parody of the John Krasinski and Emily Blunt film A Quiet Place, in which the characters were attacked by creatures who could track them through any noises they made.

In “A Kanye Place,” Glover, Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett and Cecily Strong, were stalked by a monster in a cornfield but couldn’t keep quiet when they see West’s tweets.

As they raged over West having a “Make America Great Again” cap signed by President Donald Trump and responded to him being at Chrissy Teigen‘s baby shower with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Thompson and Strong were picked off.

(After Strong declared, “No! Kanye, leave Chrissy Teigen out of this!” the model mom tweeted the clip and wrote, “Oh, my god!! This is my buzzer beater feeling!!”)

Oh my god!! This is my buzzer beater feeling!! https://t.co/ZO9nTSBWey — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 6, 2018

But even after that, the remaining trio were unable to stop looking at West’s social media feed, as they talked about his new music and the fact that he said slavery was a choice during an interview with TMZ.

At the end of the sketch Glover was the last one left alive, before he listened to the rapper’s “Lift Yourself,” admitting that “poopity scoop” grows on you, and then he also got taken by the big bad.

As previously reported, West has been making headlines ever since he returned to Twitter with his stream of consciousness tweets. His statements about slavery to TMZ on Tuesday, May 1, prompted several stars, including Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart, Chris Brown and Roots star LeVar Burton, to speak out.

A source told Us Weekly that West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, was blindsided by her husband’s controversial comments and “was really upset that Kanye chose to have a very serious discussion in a place like that.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!