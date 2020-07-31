Kanye West is speaking out about nearly ending Kim Kardashian’s first pregnancy … again.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me … I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject,” the 43-year-old musician tweeted on Friday, July 31.

West made headlines earlier this month for controversial comments he made about abortion at his first presidential campaign rally, revealing he and Kardashian, 39, discussed ending her first pregnancy before they wed in 2014. The rapper later claimed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her mother, Kris Jenner, tried to “lock” him up for his comments.

On Friday, West also tweeted a message about the “tactic of 4 D’s: Distract, Discredit, Dismiss [and] To Destroy.” He added: “I am quite alright. Take a second and think about what is being projected here.”

According to multiple sources, West and Kardashian’s marriage has been strained in recent weeks. The KKW Beauty looked emotional when she visited her husband of six years, who struggles with bipolar disorder, at his Wyoming ranch on Monday, July 27.

“Kim flew to Wyoming to plea with Kanye to get help and try and figure out some sort of resolution for the two of them and their family,” one source told Us of Kardashian’s 24 hours in Wyoming. “Kim has always tried to be there for, support and help Kanye in any way she can, but the way he has been acting and behaving in recent months has taken a toll on her and become a huge burden.”

A second source told Us that the West’s inner circle is concerned about his plans to move forward with his presidential campaign.

“Kanye is not someone who responds well to being told no, especially when he’s in the middle of something like this. And Kanye is definitely charging ahead with running for president,” the insider noted. “Kim knows Kanye needs help and support — and taking on big projects like running for president can be something very mentally taxing.”

West and Kardashian share four kids: North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months. The second source confirmed that the Selfish author is still based in Los Angeles with no plans to join the Yeezy designer full-time in Wyoming.

“Kim is a hands-on mom and she doesn’t travel much anymore,” the source said. “No one knows if things will get worse with Kanye or if it’s stabilized.”