Trying their best. Although Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West aren’t on the same page, both are determined to make their marriage work, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“In no uncertain terms, Kanye told Kim he is planning on staying in Wyoming. Who knows for how long. Kim believes any path forward is tenuous at best,” the insider says. “They are just on completely different trajectories with Kanye even refusing to acknowledge that he needs to seek help. Kim is tired and extremely sad about the entire situation.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, flew to Cody, Wyoming, on Monday, July 27, to see the 43-year-old rapper. This marked their first time being in the same state since he raised eyebrows at his South Carolina rally on July 19, publicly claiming that the couple had considered aborting their first child. He later went on a Twitter rant, in which he claimed he had been “trying to divorce” the Skims designer for two years. She returned to Los Angeles the following day.

Although the couple, who married in 2014, has spoken about divorce over the last few months, it’s not something that’s “inevitable,” a second source adds. “There is a desire to make it work. She wouldn’t have flown to Wyoming if she wasn’t invested.”

The KKW Beauty founder spoke out about the producer’s struggle with bipolar disorder on July 22, writing a lengthy Instagram post in which she asked for support during this tough time.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” the reality star posted. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

The Selfish author, who shares North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months, with West, is also trying to shield their children from the entire situation, a separate source told Us on Tuesday, July 28.

“Kim and her family are protecting the kids she shares with Kanye from all of this drama and the Kanye situation,” the insider said. “The whole family is ensuring that the kids are not witness to any of it.”

With reporting by Brody Brown and Jen Heger