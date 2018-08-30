Fence mended? Kanye West shared on Twitter that he is in communication with Caitlyn Jenner via text.

The 41-year-old rapper posted a screenshot of a text conversation he had with Jenner, 68, on Wednesday, August 29. The first text from West was a series of three praise-hand emojis.

Then, the Olympian reached out to applaud West’s Yeezy collection. “Sophia [Hutchins] loved the first set of looks your team left and went all yeezy for her travel outfit today!” she wrote along with a picture of her friend posing in the ensemble. “We love your looks!! Thanks again.”

West — who is married to Jenner’s former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian — enthusiastically replied: “So awesome. Your welcome.”

Jenner has been on the outs with the Kardashian family following her split from Kris Jenner in October 2013. Kim’s feud with Caitlyn reached a boiling point during an October 2017 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when the former called the latter a “liar” and “not a good person.”

However, the situation appeared to be improved when the I Am Cait alum attended daughter Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party —Kris, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were also on the guest list — with Hutchins earlier this month.

Kris, 62, implied during the Sunday, August 26, episode of KUWTK, which was filmed late last year, that she had no relationship with her ex.

For her part, Caitlyn revealed while speaking at the U.K.’s Cambridge Union in November 2017 that she and the 37-year-old KKW Beauty founder had been on the outs for an extended period of time. “It’s been a little tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side,” the Secrets of My Life author said at the time. “To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim and I haven’t talked in a year. They don’t want me in their lives, they bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt. I don’t know what the future holds. We will see.”

