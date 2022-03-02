Boys’ night out. Kanye West and Tristan Thompson had dinner together — and they weren’t by themselves.

The rapper, 44, and the NBA star, 30, were spotted hanging out at the Setai hotel in Miami Beach on Tuesday, March 1, along with two female friends.

“Kanye and Tristan were laughing and having a great time,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the duo’s evening. “They stayed at dinner for about an hour and a half and looked to be enjoying each other’s company.”

The Chicago Bulls player was in Florida for his team’s Monday, February 28, matchup against the Miami Heat. At one point during the game, the crowd attempted to distract the Canada native with chants of ex Khloé Kardashian‘s name.

The athlete and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, split in June 2021 after nearly five years of dating off and on. The duo share daughter True, 3.

Thompson’s relationship with the Good American founder made headlines again last year when news broke that the basketball player fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still dating the reality star. Nichols, 37, welcomed son Theo in December 2021.

The power forward initially denied conceiving the child, but he confirmed his paternity earlier this year.

“I take full responsibility for my actions,” the former Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote via Instagram Stories in January. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Thompson also publicly apologized to Kardashian, writing, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

West, for his part, is still in the midst of a messy divorce battle with Kim Kardashian. The Skims founder, 41, filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Us confirmed that a judge declared the beauty mogul legally single on Wednesday, March 2, and restored Kim’s maiden name. The “Stronger” artist previously made multiple public statements about wanting his ex back, but on Tuesday, he said he told his lawyers to “expedite” the divorce process.

“I’ve asked my team to expedite the dissolution of my marriage to Kim so I can put my entire attention into our beautiful children,” the Chicago native told Hollywood Unlocked in a statement.

The Selfish author and West share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

In court documents filed last month, Kim said that she hoped her ex could “accept” that their “marital relationship” was over.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” the KKW Beauty founder, who is currently dating Pete Davidson, stated in the paperwork. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and coparenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin

