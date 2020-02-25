Telling all! Karamo Brown revealed the reason he cried in front of Queen Latifah and Cyndi Lauper, his favorite Real Housewives star and much more in the latest episode of Us Weekly’s Candlelight Confessions series.

The Queer Eye star, 39, who visited Us to chat about his new skin and haircare line MANTL, revealed that his tearful moment in front of Latifah, 49, and Lauper, 66, occurred when he was watching the last film that brought him to tears. Hint: it features a well-known former child actor turned movie star.

“Peanut Butter Falcon, starring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson, had me bawling. I mean, it was so good,” the cultural expert revealed.

Brown continued, “I was on a plane and no joke, Queen Latifah was behind me, Cyndi Lauper was in front of me. Swear to God. I know both of them were like, ‘Who is the weirdo in between us that is bawling and, you know, like, then laughing hysterically?’ So, I’m probably never gonna be invited to anywhere they are, because they think I’m a psychopath. But it was an amazing movie.”

Karamo continued to open up about his love for entertainment, even sharing his obsession with reality television.

“I watch them all! I watch Housewives, Shahs of Sunset, Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules. I watch Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise. I watch Bad Girls Club. I just watched the reboot of Real World on Facebook,” he admitted. “I watch all reality shows, because I think there’s something interesting about getting to see human beings in their elements and how they communicate, and it helps me in my job of going back to help people to really figure out what’s going on in their own lives.”

He also dished on his favorite housewife from the Real Housewives franchises, adding: “From Beverly Hills, it would definitely be Erika Jayne. I love me [some] Erika Jayne. From Atlanta, it would definitely be Kandi Burruss. Even though Cynthia Bailey and I are close friends. I love Cynthia too, but I love Kandi. From Orange County, it’d be Bethenny [Frankel]. From New York, it would be the Countess [Luann de Lesseps]. From Potomac, it would be Gizelle [Bryant].”

Brown’s MANTL is a hair and skincare line for men who suffer from balding and thinning. His collection boasts an assortment of products such as the Age Defense Moisturizer, which hydrates and aids in diminishing the appearance of wrinkles on the face and scalp.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi