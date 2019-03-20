Big, bold and ongoing! Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown has his sights set on mirroring the wedding celebrations of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas when it comes to his nuptials to fiancé Ian Jordan.

“Oh, I’ve been wedding planning! We haven’t given out the date yet but it’s getting way extravagant, out of hand,” the reality star, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Us movie premiere in New York City on Tuesday, March 19. “I was telling people the other day that [my fiancé] has been having anxiety attacks because of the wedding planning, so I’ve just stopped telling him the details.”

Brown noted that the happy couple are expecting “around 350” guests to be in attendance for their life-changing event. “Let me tell you something, Priyanka and Nick Jonas are my goals,” the Texas native added with a nod to the Quantico alum, 36, and the 26-year-old “Chains” crooner’s multiple weddings. “I mean, I’m doing well financially, not as well as them, but I’m trying to figure out how can I recreate what they had because I loved it.”

Jonas and Chopra Jonas wed in December 2018 with a two-day event that included a Western ceremony in Mumbai, India, and a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai the following day. Two days later, the pair held a larger-than-life reception in New Delhi, India, and in did it all again in January 2019 in Belmont, North Carolina.

Brown, for his part, knows this once-in-a-lifetime wedding is something to be thankful for, and therefore wants to make it extra special. “We’re also seven years in since marriage equality was enacted, so I want to celebrate the strides we’ve made in our country and also my love,” he said.

The groom-to-be proposed to Jordan in May 2018 at HYDE in Los Angeles while they were celebrating the TV director’s 40th birthday. “You are the funniest man I know, the kindest man, my biggest cheerleader. You made me feel like I could do anything,” Brown told his love at the time. “I hope we can conquer the world together for the rest of our lives. Ian Lamont Jordan, will you marry me?”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

