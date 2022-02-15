Still betrothed! Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K.‘s jewelry choices have caused fans to wonder if they’re already married, but they haven’t tied the knot yet.

The WandaVision actress, 35, clarified that she and her fiancé, 42, are wearing their wedding rings already just because they like them.

“We’re not married yet, but we went to buy our wedding bands,” the 2 Broke Girls alum explained during a Monday, February 14, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “And then we were like, ‘Why don’t we just wear them? Who cares?’ And that’s the end of that story.”

The Thor star and the “Party Hard” singer announced their engagement in May 2021 just one week after going public with their romance. “Don’t mind if I do @AndrewWK,” Dennings wrote via Instagram at the time, showing off a photo of her sparkler. The musician replied to the post with a ring emoji.

The couple haven’t offered many details about how they met, but the House Bunny star said she knew he might be the one when he hit it off with her pet cat, Millie.

“Andrew is the first and luckily the last man Millie has ever loved,” the Pennsylvania native told Ellen DeGeneres on Monday. “She has despised every other romantic person in my existence. She once waited overnight until an ex left the house, and she peed on his pillow like it was her job.”

The Dollface star went on to note that W.K. is normally allergic to cats, but he “miraculously” hasn’t had any problems with Millie. “Maybe Millie’s not a cat,” the talk show host, 64, quipped.

While it’s not clear when the twosome first met, Dennings flirted with the rocker via Twitter all the way back in 2014. “You are a tall drink of milk AWK,” she tweeted at the time, in response to a photo of himself that the “I’m in Heaven” performer had shared.

Dennings was previously linked to Josh Groban, whom she dated from 2014 to 2016. She also was in a relationship with Nick Zano from 2011 to 2014.

W.K., for his part, married Cherie Lily in 2008. He confirmed in a 2021 statement that the former spouses “began amicable divorce proceedings in late 2019.”

On Monday, the Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist actress posted a Valentine’s Day tribute to her beau via Instagram. The photo showed the couple locked in an embrace with the location tagged as Valentine, Nebraska. Dennings captioned the post with a blue heart emoji.

